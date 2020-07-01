City confirms 26th death related to COVID-19 complications

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another local resident has lost their battle to the coronavirus making it the 26th death for our community.

On Wednesday afternoon, the City of Laredo and Webb County confirmed the 26th death due to COVID-19 related complications.

Officials did confirm that the patient was a man in his mid-60s who had underlying health conditions.

He was being treated at the Laredo Medical Center where he succumbed to the virus.

The City and County want to express their most sincere condolences to the family and want them to know that our counselors and our teams are available to support them.

The City of Laredo Health Department continues to conduct contact investigation on persons who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others. If the health department has not contacted you, there is no need to take any action at this time. If you feel ill, please contact your physician and monitor your symptoms.

