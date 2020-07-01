City issues water boil advisory for east Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo and Webb County are notifying residents in the Highway 359 area that the area is under a water boil advisory.

The areas affected are the Tanquecitos, San Carlos, Pueblo Nuevo, Los Altos, Laredo Ranchettes, Ranchitos 359, D-5 acres, Las Blancas and the Phoenix Subdivision.

The issue concerns low chlorine levels at the city’s water distribution centers as it pertains to certain neighborhoods.

The low chlorine levels may be caused by low water usage in these colonia areas and possible nitrification in the water system.

Roughly 830 customers will be affected by the water boil notice and will be notified between Wednesday or Thursday.

