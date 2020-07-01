City offering free bulky trash pick up in District Two

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is offering free brush and bulky trash pick up to residents in south Laredo.

Starting today, the city solid waste department will be going to neighborhoods in District Two to collect items such as furniture, mattresses, box springs, carpets, bicycles and large household appliances.

Residents must place their items outside their homes at least 10 feet away from any parked cars, or mail boxes.

Bulky items shall not be placed in such a manner so as to create a hazardous condition, such as blocking sidewalks or covering the street surface.

All unwanted accumulations should be placed out no later than 7 a.m. for pick up.

For more information you can call 311.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.