Advertisement

City offering free bulky trash pick up in District Two

Time to get rid of unwanted items
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is offering free brush and bulky trash pick up to residents in south Laredo.

Starting today, the city solid waste department will be going to neighborhoods in District Two to collect items such as furniture, mattresses, box springs, carpets, bicycles and large household appliances.

Residents must place their items outside their homes at least 10 feet away from any parked cars, or mail boxes.

Bulky items shall not be placed in such a manner so as to create a hazardous condition, such as blocking sidewalks or covering the street surface.

All unwanted accumulations should be placed out no later than 7 a.m. for pick up.

For more information you can call 311.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

It’s always summer in my heart and in Laredo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It's the first day of July and it looks like we are going to feel those summer conditions!

News

Leaders speak out on USMCA during border restrictions

Updated: 8 hours ago
July 1st is the first day USMCA will enter into force, but the new deal comes in the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is reshaping how companies think about their supply chains.

News

City plans to use CARES Act money for local businesses

Updated: 9 hours ago
The city is working on enlisting the services of a local business or organization to help facilitate a loan program for small businesses.

News

Zapata County reports 52 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
So far there are 52 positive cases, however 15 people have been released from isolation.

Latest News

News

Health authority plans for reopening of schools

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Laredo health authority Doctor Trevino said he believes temperature checks, face coverings, and certain barriers are necessary steps to take for returning back to school.

News

No rain expected

Updated: 12 hours ago
A very warm airmass is occupying a deepening layer of the atmosphere over Texas.

News

Jerry Garza discusses COVID-19 on Digital News Desk

Updated: 13 hours ago
Jerry Garza took the time to speak on the KGNS Digital News Desk to provide some insight many might not have on the virus.

Local

Two volunteers with the South Texas Food Bank test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
A couple of volunteers at the South Texas Food Bank have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

Local

Mexican National sentenced for smuggling meth

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Mexican National is headed to prison for smuggling 23 pounds of illegal narcotics into the country.

Newscasts

Governor Abbott bans elective surgeries in four South Texas Counties

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he is putting a stop to elective surgeries and other procedures in four additional South Texas Counties that are seeing a spike in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.