Advertisement

Health authority plans for reopening of schools

The Laredo health authority Doctor Trevino said he believes temperature checks, face coverings, and certain barriers are necessary steps to take for returning back to school.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Back to school time is a little over a month away and there are still questions over what to expect.

Now that the state has released guidelines, local districts and the health authority are ironing out the best practices to keep everyone safe.

The Texas Education Agency released a guide of how school districts can proceed in the midst of a pandemic.

As we’ve come to learn, the state will not require students and educators to wear face masks or to get temperature checks, but will be providing personal protective equipment, like gloves or hand sanitizer.

“There will be specific minimums that the city will be specific minimums that the city implements for all the schools opening this fall,” said Doctor Victor Trevino.

In the past, the Laredo health authority Doctor Trevino said he believes temperature checks, face coverings, and certain barriers are necessary steps to take.

“I want to remind the public that the virus impacts our community on a day-to-day basis and also on a week-to-week basis so the minimums may be changing.”

It’s important to note that if a school need to be closed for health purposes, the authority lies with Trevino, the State Department of Health Services, and the governor.

Additionally, the doctor says there will be options available for students to receive an education.

“Parents will have the choice between in person education and two forms of virtual learning.”

Those two forms include synchronous and asynchronous instruction. The synchronous method is basically live interactive learning. Whereas the asynchronous method is a self-paced online course with some teacher instruction.”

Trevino says that the t-e-a will not be penalize for major decreases in school attendance for the first 12 weeks of the year.

“Which will also give us time to advise and implement additional infectious control protocols as we see our infectious status in the community and our schools.”

Doctor Trevino says the virus isn’t going anywhere until there is a vaccine, so we need to learn how to adapt our lives as best as we can.

Laredo ISD and United ISD have been collecting surveys from parents asking what kind of learning they would like to see for their students.

Laredo ISD says parents can still respond until July 3rd and will hopefully have final results by July 13th.

United ISD says they will make the data public at Wednesday’s board meeting.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No rain expected

Updated: 1 hours ago
A very warm airmass is occupying a deepening layer of the atmosphere over Texas.

News

Jerry Garza discusses COVID-19 on Digital News Desk

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jerry Garza took the time to speak on the KGNS Digital News Desk to provide some insight many might not have on the virus.

Local

Two volunteers with the South Texas Food Bank test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
A couple of volunteers at the South Texas Food Bank have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

Local

Mexican National sentenced for smuggling meth

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Mexican National is headed to prison for smuggling 23 pounds of illegal narcotics into the country.

Latest News

Newscasts

Governor Abbott bans elective surgeries in four South Texas Counties

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he is putting a stop to elective surgeries and other procedures in four additional South Texas Counties that are seeing a spike in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

Local

Do not buy in bulk right now!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local authorities are reminder residents to think of others when you are shopping for groceries and other necessities.

Local

City of Laredo to light up the sky this weekend!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Although this summer has been a bummer to some, the City of Laredo is looking to light up the sky this weekend for Fourth of July.

Local

Border Patrol agents foil alleged human smuggling attempt

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents find nearly two-dozen illegal aliens inside a box truck at the Highway 59 checkpoint.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (6/30/20)

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
This is the full KGNS News Today show for June 30th, 2020.