Health authority plans for reopening of schools

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Back to school time is a little over a month away and there are still questions over what to expect.

Now that the state has released guidelines, local districts and the health authority are ironing out the best practices to keep everyone safe.

The Texas Education Agency released a guide of how school districts can proceed in the midst of a pandemic.

As we’ve come to learn, the state will not require students and educators to wear face masks or to get temperature checks, but will be providing personal protective equipment, like gloves or hand sanitizer.

“There will be specific minimums that the city will be specific minimums that the city implements for all the schools opening this fall,” said Doctor Victor Trevino.

In the past, the Laredo health authority Doctor Trevino said he believes temperature checks, face coverings, and certain barriers are necessary steps to take.

“I want to remind the public that the virus impacts our community on a day-to-day basis and also on a week-to-week basis so the minimums may be changing.”

It’s important to note that if a school need to be closed for health purposes, the authority lies with Trevino, the State Department of Health Services, and the governor.

Additionally, the doctor says there will be options available for students to receive an education.

“Parents will have the choice between in person education and two forms of virtual learning.”

Those two forms include synchronous and asynchronous instruction. The synchronous method is basically live interactive learning. Whereas the asynchronous method is a self-paced online course with some teacher instruction.”

Trevino says that the t-e-a will not be penalize for major decreases in school attendance for the first 12 weeks of the year.

“Which will also give us time to advise and implement additional infectious control protocols as we see our infectious status in the community and our schools.”

Doctor Trevino says the virus isn’t going anywhere until there is a vaccine, so we need to learn how to adapt our lives as best as we can.

Laredo ISD and United ISD have been collecting surveys from parents asking what kind of learning they would like to see for their students.

Laredo ISD says parents can still respond until July 3rd and will hopefully have final results by July 13th.

United ISD says they will make the data public at Wednesday’s board meeting.

