Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin City Limits has joined the ranks of major music festivals that have been canceled because of the coronavirus. Festival organizers said in a statement Wednesday that scrapping the three-day October event was “the only responsible solution.” The announcement comes as Texas reported a record daily high of nearly 7,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urges people to stay home. The festival is one of the largest in the country. The Coachella music festival in California and Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee will also not take place this year.

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Army says investigators have found partial human remains in the search for a Texas soldier who has been missing since April. The Army's Criminal Investigation Command says in a news release that the remains were found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County east of Killeen. Investigators have been searching for 20-year-old Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who was last seen April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood where she was based. The Army says the remains have not been identified. U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia has said investigators suspect foul play in Guillen's disappearance.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' lieutenant governor is criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci as confirmed coronavirus cases in the state continue surging to record highs. Republican Dan Patrick said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday night that he doesn't need Dr. Anthony Fauci's advice anymore. Hours earlier, Texas reported that new infections skyrocketed to a single-day high of nearly 7,000 new cases and that hospitalizations continued soaring. Patrick has staunchly defended Texas’ reopening that was among the fastest in the nation. His newest comments were in response to Fauci telling senators Tuesday that he was concerned some states may be moving to fast.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' largest medical organization is urging the Texas GOP to reconsider plans hold its July convention in Houston as coronavirus caseloads continue surging. Texas GOP leaders have been firm that the three-day convention, which typically draws thousands of attendees, will go forward. They also say face coverings won't be mandated even as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urges the public to wear them. Dr. Diana Fite is president of the Texas Medical Association. She says now is “just not the time to bring thousands of the party faithful from around the state” to an indoor meeting.