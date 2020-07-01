Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' largest medical organization is urging the Texas GOP to reconsider plans hold its July convention in Houston as coronavirus caseloads continue surging. Texas GOP leaders have been firm that the three-day convention, which typically draws thousands of attendees, will go forward. They also say face coverings won't be mandated even as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urges the public to wear them. Dr. Diana Fite is president of the Texas Medical Association. She says now is “just not the time to bring thousands of the party faithful from around the state” to an indoor meeting.

DALLAS (AP) — Three Dallas women arrested amid protests against racism and police violence are suing the city and surrounding county in a challenge to the Texas anti-rioting law. Fifty-five-year-old Yolanda Dobbins, 20-year-old Lily Godinez and 35-year-old Megan Nordyke filed suit in federal court Tuesday. They claim police selectively enforced Texas’ anti-rioting law in a way that targeted protests protected by the First Amendment and ask the court to rule it unconstitutional. They were among hundreds of people police arrested but declined to charge in protests that followed the death of George Floyd. The Dallas city attorney and the Dallas County judge’s offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. There was a significant outcry this week from retired service members, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops. Any erosion in Trump support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' top education official says the state will resume its high-stakes standardized testing in the upcoming school year. Texas plans to reopen schools in August despite record numbers of daily confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said Tuesday that includes the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test. Testing was suspended when school were closed to combat the pandemic. The Texas State Teachers Association says the tests should be put off at least another year as schools try to figure out how to return to the classroom.