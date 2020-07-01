It’s always summer in my heart and in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It looks like it’s going to be another hot and humid day in paradise!

On Wednesday we will start off with muggy and hazy conditions in the low 80s. Once we get into the afternoon we will see a high of 101 degrees.

As we continue our week, we will fluctuate between 102 and 101.

On Thursday way are looking at a high of 102 and 101 on Friday.

As we head into the weekend we will stay at 102 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.

We could see some overcast skies but when it comes to rain, it doesn’t look like there are any promising chances of precipitation.

Until then, try to survive the summer heat the best way you can!

