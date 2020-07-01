Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTIN CITY LIMITS

Austin City Limits music festival canceled as virus surges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin City Limits has joined the ranks of major music festivals that have been canceled because of the coronavirus. Festival organizers said in a statement Wednesday that scrapping the three-day October event was “the only responsible solution.” The announcement comes as Texas reported a record daily high of nearly 7,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urges people to stay home. The festival is one of the largest in the country. The Coachella music festival in California and Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee will also not take place this year.

MISSING SOLDIER-TEXAS

Human remains found in search for missing Texas soldier

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Army says investigators have found partial human remains in the search for a Texas soldier who has been missing since April. The Army's Criminal Investigation Command says in a news release that the remains were found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County east of Killeen. Investigators have been searching for 20-year-old Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who was last seen April 22 in a parking lot at Fort Hood where she was based. The Army says the remains have not been identified. U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia has said investigators suspect foul play in Guillen's disappearance.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Texas' lieutenant governor criticizes Fauci as cases surge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' lieutenant governor is criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci as confirmed coronavirus cases in the state continue surging to record highs. Republican Dan Patrick said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday night that he doesn't need Dr. Anthony Fauci's advice anymore. Hours earlier, Texas reported that new infections skyrocketed to a single-day high of nearly 7,000 new cases and that hospitalizations continued soaring. Patrick has staunchly defended Texas’ reopening that was among the fastest in the nation. His newest comments were in response to Fauci telling senators Tuesday that he was concerned some states may be moving to fast.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Doctors urge GOP to halt Texas convention as virus surges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' largest medical organization is urging the Texas GOP to reconsider plans hold its July convention in Houston as coronavirus caseloads continue surging. Texas GOP leaders have been firm that the three-day convention, which typically draws thousands of attendees, will go forward. They also say face coverings won't be mandated even as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urges the public to wear them. Dr. Diana Fite is president of the Texas Medical Association. She says now is “just not the time to bring thousands of the party faithful from around the state” to an indoor meeting.

AMERICA PROTESTS-DALLAS SUIT

Dallas women sue city, county over Texas' anti-rioting law

DALLAS (AP) — Three Dallas women arrested amid protests against racism and police violence are suing the city and surrounding county in a challenge to the Texas anti-rioting law. Fifty-five-year-old Yolanda Dobbins, 20-year-old Lily Godinez and 35-year-old Megan Nordyke filed suit in federal court Tuesday. They claim police selectively enforced Texas’ anti-rioting law in a way that targeted protests protected by the First Amendment and ask the court to rule it unconstitutional. They were among hundreds of people police arrested but declined to charge in protests that followed the death of George Floyd. The Dallas city attorney and the Dallas County judge’s offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-TRUMP-MILITARY

Russian bounties further strain Trump's bond with veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The relationship between the nation’s veterans and President Donald Trump has been strained repeatedly over the last four years. But just four months before Election Day, new cracks with dangerous political ramifications are being exposed amid reports that Trump either ignored, or was unaware of, a Russian plot to kill U.S. troops. There was a significant outcry this week from retired service members, elected officials in both parties and families of fallen soldiers who have lost confidence in the president’s commitment to the troops. Any erosion in Trump support from the national security community could damage his reelection prospects, particularly in swing states with large military communities.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-SCHOOLS

Texas to resume high-stakes standardized testing

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' top education official says the state will resume its high-stakes standardized testing in the upcoming school year. Texas plans to reopen schools in August despite record numbers of daily confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said Tuesday that includes the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test. Testing was suspended when school were closed to combat the pandemic. The Texas State Teachers Association says the tests should be put off at least another year as schools try to figure out how to return to the classroom.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROTEST ARREST

Two men charged with rioting at Texas Capitol amid protest

Two men have been arrested and charged with rioting and committing other crimes at the Texas Capitol during demonstrations. The Texas Department of Public Safety says officers arrested 18-year-old Gerald Govan Brown Saturday. Police found 22-year-old Darius Deshawn Berkley already being held in an Austin jail on unrelated charges. Police say Brown is charged with crimes including criminal mischief-destruction of public monument and attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer. Berkley is jailed on charges of rioting and obstruction or retaliation. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment. Brown was not listed in jail records.

DOG ATTACK-CHILD KILLED

23-month-old child killed when attacked by dog in Texas

QUINLAN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a toddler was killed when attacked by a dog in northern Texas. Hunt County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Haines says the 23-month-old child left an enclosed yard near Quinlan on Monday unnoticed by family members and walked a short distance along a gravel road before being attacked by the dog described as a pit bull or pit bull mix. Haines said the child was found in the road and died after being taken to a hospital. Haines said Tuesday the dog is being held at an animal control shelter. No charges have been filed pending completion of an investigation.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-TEXAS

5 officers investigated over use of force at Austin protests

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin Police Department says five officers have been placed on paid administrative duty amid an investigation into what authorities call “less lethal” force during protests against racism and police brutality. The investigation follows public outcry after two people participating in protests in Austin were seriously injured by officers’ bean bag rounds, which is ammunition that law enforcement deems “less lethal” than bullets. Officers Nicholas Gebhart, Kyu An, John Siegel, Derrick Lehman and Kyle Felton were placed under investigation as of Friday, and their duties have been limited. Anti-racism demonstrations spread globally following the police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.