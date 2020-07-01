No rain expected

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A very warm airmass is occupying a deepening layer of the atmosphere over Texas.

It will act as a mountain, around which weather systems that could change our weather will be forced to travel. This means that our weather will change very little during the 7 day forecast period.

The presence of very warm air aloft will be reflected in hot temperatures at the surface, mainly at or above 100F each afternoon. The warm air aloft will also make it hard for heated air at the surface to be buoyant enough to rise to form clouds tall enough to produce rain.

I do not expect rain during this 7 day period.

I’m expecting partly cloudy breezy and humid tonight, low around 80.

Partly to mostly sunny days Wednesday through the weekend, and at least through Tuesday, highs around or above 100 each day, perhaps 103 or 104 during the weekend and into Monday.