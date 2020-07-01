Advertisement

No rain expected

A very warm airmass is occupying a deepening layer of the atmosphere over Texas.
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A very warm airmass is occupying a deepening layer of the atmosphere over Texas.

It will act as a mountain, around which weather systems that could change our weather will be forced to travel. This means that our weather will change very little during the 7 day forecast period.

The presence of very warm air aloft will be reflected in hot temperatures at the surface, mainly at or above 100F each afternoon. The warm air aloft will also make it hard for heated air at the surface to be buoyant enough to rise to form clouds tall enough to produce rain.

I do not expect rain during this 7 day period.

I’m expecting partly cloudy breezy and humid tonight, low around 80.

Partly to mostly sunny days Wednesday through the weekend, and at least through Tuesday, highs around or above 100 each day, perhaps 103 or 104 during the weekend and into Monday.

Latest News

News

Health authority plans for reopening of schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Laredo health authority Doctor Trevino said he believes temperature checks, face coverings, and certain barriers are necessary steps to take for returning back to school.

News

Jerry Garza discusses COVID-19 on Digital News Desk

Updated: 2 hours ago
Jerry Garza took the time to speak on the KGNS Digital News Desk to provide some insight many might not have on the virus.

Local

Two volunteers with the South Texas Food Bank test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
A couple of volunteers at the South Texas Food Bank have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

Local

Mexican National sentenced for smuggling meth

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Mexican National is headed to prison for smuggling 23 pounds of illegal narcotics into the country.

Latest News

Newscasts

Governor Abbott bans elective surgeries in four South Texas Counties

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he is putting a stop to elective surgeries and other procedures in four additional South Texas Counties that are seeing a spike in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

Local

Do not buy in bulk right now!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local authorities are reminder residents to think of others when you are shopping for groceries and other necessities.

Local

City of Laredo to light up the sky this weekend!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Although this summer has been a bummer to some, the City of Laredo is looking to light up the sky this weekend for Fourth of July.

Local

Border Patrol agents foil alleged human smuggling attempt

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents find nearly two-dozen illegal aliens inside a box truck at the Highway 59 checkpoint.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (6/30/20)

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
This is the full KGNS News Today show for June 30th, 2020.