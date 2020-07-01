Advertisement

Roadwork to cause lane closures on Jacaman

Due to construction, expect lane closures on Jacaman and McPherson everyday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until possibly July 14th.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A city project is expected to cause lane closures on Jacaman over the next couple of weeks.

The City’s Public Works Department kicked off construction Wednesday morning for a turning lane on the southeast corner of the Jacaman and McPherson.

As a result, the lane will be closed everyday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The project is expected to be completed by July 14th.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes to get to their destination.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KGNS reports three cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
We are reporting three positive cases of COVID-19 within our KGNS family.

Local

City issues water boil advisory for east Laredo

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo has issued a water boil advisory for neighborhoods near Highway 359.

Local

City confirms 26th death related to COVID-19 complications

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Another local resident has lost their battle to the coronavirus making it the 26th death for our community.

Local

Border Patrol Chief retires, new chief selected

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Sector Border Patrol announced that its current chief patrol agent has retired and a new one is filling his position.

Latest News

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/1/20)

Updated: 11 hours ago
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 1st, 2020.

State

Authorities find human remains believed to be of Missing Fort Hood Soldier

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Army Criminal Investigation Division confirmed they found human remains in an area where they had been looking for Private First-Class Vanessa Guillen.

Newscasts

6 KGNS News Today

Updated: 11 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

5 KGNS News Today

Updated: 11 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

4 KGNS News Today

Updated: 11 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

3 KGNS News Today

Updated: 11 hours ago
6a newscast recording