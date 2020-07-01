Roadwork to cause lane closures on Jacaman

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A city project is expected to cause lane closures on Jacaman over the next couple of weeks.

The City’s Public Works Department kicked off construction Wednesday morning for a turning lane on the southeast corner of the Jacaman and McPherson.

As a result, the lane will be closed everyday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The project is expected to be completed by July 14th.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes to get to their destination.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.