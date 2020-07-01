Advertisement

Zapata County reports 52 cases of COVID-19

So far there are 52 positive cases, however 15 people have been released from isolation.
Zapata County
Zapata County(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Zapata County judge releases new COVID-19 numbers.

Tragically, their first death was reported this passed weekend.

Currently, 15 tests are pending results and more than 1,100 tests have been conducted.

