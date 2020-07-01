Zapata County reports 52 cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Zapata County judge releases new COVID-19 numbers.

Tragically, their first death was reported this passed weekend.

So far there are 52 positive cases, however 15 people have been released from isolation.

Currently, 15 tests are pending results and more than 1,100 tests have been conducted.

