Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents at the south station arrested a convicted felon of aggravated sexual abuse.
The incident happened on June 30th when agents arrested a man for illegally entering the U.S. at a ranch off of Highway 83.
Agents say 48-year-old Salvador Avila-Rodriguez was a Mexican National who had a criminal felony conviction for aggravated sexual abuse in Saint Charles, that carried a 180 day sentence.
According to his record, he had multiple deportations from the U.S.
Avila-Rodriguez was charged for his violations and remains in Border Patrol custody pending prosecution.
