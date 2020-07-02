Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents at the south station arrested a convicted felon of aggravated sexual abuse.

The incident happened on June 30th when agents arrested a man for illegally entering the U.S. at a ranch off of Highway 83.

Agents say 48-year-old Salvador Avila-Rodriguez was a Mexican National who had a criminal felony conviction for aggravated sexual abuse in Saint Charles, that carried a 180 day sentence.

According to his record, he had multiple deportations from the U.S.

Avila-Rodriguez was charged for his violations and remains in Border Patrol custody pending prosecution.

