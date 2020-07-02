Advertisement

Border Patrol foils unusual human smuggling attempt

Two illegal aliens found in duffel bags
(KOSA)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 2, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector foiled an unusual human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident happened on June 30th when a gray pick up truck approached the I-35 checkpoint. During questioning, agents noticed two large duffel bags in the back seat that were moving.

When agents opened the bag, they found two individuals concealed inside.

Both individuals were determined to be Mexican Nationals who were living in the U.S. illegally.

Both of the Mexican Nationals and the driver were taken into custody.

Despite the threat of the coronavirus, Border Patrol agents continue to prevent the flow of illegal immigration.

