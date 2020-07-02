Celebrated broadcaster Hugh Downs dies at 99
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Longtime television personality and newscaster Hugh Downs passed away Wednesday at the age of 99.
The New York Times and Washington Post both cite a statement from Downs’ family, saying he died at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Downs’ career began in television’s infancy and included long running stints as hosts of “Today” and “20/20,” as well as more lighthearted programs such as game show “Concentration.”
