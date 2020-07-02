Advertisement

City confirms 27th death related to COVID-19

Death toll continues to climb
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another patient in the Laredo/Webb County area has lost their battle to the coronavirus.

The City of Laredo confirmed that the 27th death in our community was a woman in her late 70s who had underlying health conditions.

The woman was being treated at Doctors Hospital and passed away on Wednesday, July 1st.

The City of Laredo Health Department continues to conduct contact investigation on persons who have tested positive to determine possible exposure to others. If the health department has not contacted you, there is no need to take any action at this time. If you feel ill, please contact your physician and monitor your symptoms.

