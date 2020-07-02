Advertisement

City continues to offer COVID-19 relief program

(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is looking to continue to help those who are struggling to pay their utilities bill during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The relief program is only available to residents who became unemployed due to the pandemic.

Relief is for residential water accounts only and funds are subject to availability

The program is scheduled to be applied on a first come, first serve basis provided that the customer submits all required documents.

Residents can complete and submit paper work in person at the Utilities Administration Department located at 5816 Daugherty Avenue and submit a request form.

For more information you can call 956-721-2000.

