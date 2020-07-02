Advertisement

City of Laredo issues travel advisory

Help prevent the spread by staying home
File photo: Fourth of July fireworks
File photo: Fourth of July fireworks(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the Fourth of July holiday taking place this weekend and the increase in COVID-19 cases, the City of Laredo has decided to issue a travel advisory for our area.

Residents are being asked to stay home and celebrate with those who live in the same household.

Dr. Victor Trevino with the City of Laredo Health Authority says many counties in Texas and across the U.S. and Mexico are currently experiencing high levels of infection. As a result, it is not safe to travel during this time.

Officials would also like to remind residents that we are under a level four red alert and our local hospitals are nearing capacity.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, they are urging residents to stay at home, and avoid from hosting any holiday gatherings.

The city will be hosting a fireworks show which will take place at the Sames Auto Arena. Residents will be able to gaze up at the sky Saturday night to enjoy the show.

