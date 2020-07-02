City officials speak on hospital overflow

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As Laredo hospitals deal with an increase in coronavirus patients, the city continues to look at ways to handle the potential overflow.

City officials have talked about backup plans, including using Providence Health Center or free standing ER’s.

Another option is going through the State of Texas Assistance Request, or STAR process.

Doctor Victor Trevino, health authority for the City of Laredo, says Laredo could get pop-up tent hospitals from the state upon request. However, Deputy City Manager Rosario Cabello says both hospitals are working hard to add beds since tent hospitals present a challenge.

“The issue goes back again to staffing. At the end of the day, we could have twenty tents set up but if we don’t have the man power to set it up, those tents will not be viable at this time. So that is why we’re working with the hospitals, they have the resources, they have the labs, they have the respiratory therapy areas, they have everything that is needed in order to be able to treat these patients.”

Cabello says that both Laredo Medical Center and Doctor’s Hospital have recently added new wings, making more beds available.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.