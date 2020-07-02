Advertisement

City officials speak on hospital overflow

Doctor Trevino says Laredo could get pop-up tent hospitals from the state upon request. However, both hospitals are working hard to add beds since tent hospitals present a challenge.
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As Laredo hospitals deal with an increase in coronavirus patients, the city continues to look at ways to handle the potential overflow.

City officials have talked about backup plans, including using Providence Health Center or free standing ER’s.

Another option is going through the State of Texas Assistance Request, or STAR process.

Doctor Victor Trevino, health authority for the City of Laredo, says Laredo could get pop-up tent hospitals from the state upon request. However, Deputy City Manager Rosario Cabello says both hospitals are working hard to add beds since tent hospitals present a challenge.

“The issue goes back again to staffing. At the end of the day, we could have twenty tents set up but if we don’t have the man power to set it up, those tents will not be viable at this time. So that is why we’re working with the hospitals, they have the resources, they have the labs, they have the respiratory therapy areas, they have everything that is needed in order to be able to treat these patients.”

Cabello says that both Laredo Medical Center and Doctor’s Hospital have recently added new wings, making more beds available.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UISD Superintendent discusses back to school safety protocols

Updated: 1 hour ago
The one hour conversation addressed virtual options, a combination of face-to-face and virtual, protective gear expectations, and many other issues that were brought up in an engaging Q&A format.

News

Roadwork to cause lane closures on Jacaman

Updated: 3 hours ago
The lane on the southeast corner of Jacaman and McPherson will be closed everyday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until possibly July 14th.

News

KGNS reports three cases of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
We are reporting three positive cases of COVID-19 within our KGNS family.

Local

City issues water boil advisory for east Laredo

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo has issued a water boil advisory for neighborhoods near Highway 359.

Latest News

Local

City confirms 26th death related to COVID-19 complications

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Another local resident has lost their battle to the coronavirus making it the 26th death for our community.

Local

Border Patrol Chief retires, new chief selected

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Sector Border Patrol announced that its current chief patrol agent has retired and a new one is filling his position.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/1/20)

Updated: 14 hours ago
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 1st, 2020.

State

Authorities find human remains believed to be of Missing Fort Hood Soldier

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Army Criminal Investigation Division confirmed they found human remains in an area where they had been looking for Private First-Class Vanessa Guillen.

Newscasts

6 KGNS News Today

Updated: 14 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

5 KGNS News Today

Updated: 14 hours ago
6a newscast recording