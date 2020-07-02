Council discusses details of future detox facility

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city and county continue ironing out details for the long awaited for detox facility.

This in the hopes that they can start helping residents as soon as possible.

The detox facility has been in the works for more than two years, and last week the public was given a better insight of what to expect of the facility.

According to Mayor Pete Saenz, they recently met with Webb County officials to discuss the project and identify who will be doing what.

The county is taking on the responsibility of remodeling, meaning the city is in charge of operations and maintenance.

When the cost came up, Saenz says the city could promise $1.5 million.

“Amend the cost for budgeting, for operations, and maintenance for up to $1.5 million dollars with the understanding that we’d have the opportunity to attracting grants because monies are obviously very tight.”

Saenz says there was some confusion on the county’s side about homeless people being able to use the center, which led to a clarification on what exactly this facility will be used for.

According to District Six Councilman Doctor Marte Martinez it will be a dual-purpose center.

“It’s an acute detoxification facility for those found to have substance abuse, and so this is part of larger strategy to magistrate people that are picked up if they’re under substance abuse, to either put them in this detox center number one, put them towards a long term psych facility.”

Additionally, the center will serve people who are trying to detoxify before going to a long-term facility.

The project is moving along well with the design plan already approved.

“Now we’re just in the process of getting the license for construction to begin the process,” said Interim Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain.

Chamberlain says there are still a few more design details they need to iron out for the project.

The age limit of who this center will service is still being determined, but it will mostly likely be anyone 17 years or older.

