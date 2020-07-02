Advertisement

Governor Abbott declares face coverings now required

All residents throughout the state will now be required to use a face covering while out in public in an executive order handed down by Governor Greg Abbott.
Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - All residents throughout the state will now be required to use a face covering while out in public.

The executive order handed down by Governor Greg Abbott is for counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions.

The governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings, making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.

