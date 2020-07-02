Governor Abbott declares face coverings now required

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - All residents throughout the state will now be required to use a face covering while out in public.

The executive order handed down by Governor Greg Abbott is for counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions.

The governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings, making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.

