LMC unveils germ fighting robot

This germ-zapping robot aims to destroy not only COVID-19, but bacteria and superbugs in hard to clean places.
Zap 19
Zap 19(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A robot landed at a local hospital and aims to help clean and disinfect the coronavirus.

This machine is “Zap 19,” a robot with a big purpose.

“We are able to bring this technology that can help us fight viruses such as the coronavirus and zap it away from surfaces that could be in the building,” said Jorge Leal, Chief Operating Officer at LMC.

This germ-zapping robot aims to destroy not only COVID-19, but bacteria and superbugs in hard to clean places.

“We are bringing it to our operating rooms, we are bringing it to different areas to keep our patients safe and our employees safe.”

LMC says the portable robot can disinfect a typical patient room or procedure room in 10 to 15 minutes without warm up or cool down times.

Other hospitals are also using this robot.

“These robots are in operation in some of the world’s leading hospitals including MD Anderson, Mayo Clinic, and Stanford USC,” said Melinda Hart, Xenex spokesperson.

LMC is the first healthcare facility in Laredo to deploy the robot, which utilizes robotic UV room disinfection for infection prevention.

The hospital says thanks to this new addition, the Zap 19 robot can disinfect dozens of rooms per day.

