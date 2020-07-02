Local hospitals face shortage of remdesivir

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local physician who treats COVID-19 patients in Laredo speaks out saying there is a current need for more remdesivir.

Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa took to social media early Wednesday morning saying they are looking to obtain more of the drug.

The drug has proven to reduce the number of days a COVID-19 patient is in the hospital, from 15 to 11 days on average, but the supply is running short.

“The most effective treatment for COVID is remdesivir, and we do not have any more remdesivir in our community for new patients,” said Doctor Cigarroa. “We are searching feverishly throughout the country in the hopes of obtaining more supplies. Given that we don’t have remdesivir, it is extremely important to do everything you can not to contract this disease at present.”

We reached out to Laredo’s health authority, Doctor Victor Trevino, and to both Laredo hospitals on the current situation.

Doctor Trevino tells us, “LMC did report that additional remdisvir would be required due to the anticipation that their supply would run out today. A STAR request has been placed by Chief Elizondo, the emergency medical coordinator, with the state of Texas. But the surge in admissions has depleted the doses sent by the state, and it does raise great concern. We are currently reaching out to our state officials and the governor for assistance in this urgent matter.”

Meanwhile, Laredo Medical Center tells us while they continue caring for patients, they too are working with Texas Health and Human Services and the Laredo COVID Command Center to secure additional supplies of remdesivir.

Doctors Hospital says they are at a critical low for remdesivir, but they too are working closely with the state and regional advisory council for a status of allocation and timeline of medicine delivery.

Together with both hospitals and Laredo’s health authority, Dr. Cigarroa urges everyone to stay home if you don’t have to be out.

