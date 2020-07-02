Advertisement

Local hospitals face shortage of remdesivir

The drug has proven to reduce the number of days a COVID-19 patient is in the hospital, from 15 to 11 days on average, but the supply is running short.
Remdesivir
Remdesivir(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local physician who treats COVID-19 patients in Laredo speaks out saying there is a current need for more remdesivir.

Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa took to social media early Wednesday morning saying they are looking to obtain more of the drug.

The drug has proven to reduce the number of days a COVID-19 patient is in the hospital, from 15 to 11 days on average, but the supply is running short.

“The most effective treatment for COVID is remdesivir, and we do not have any more remdesivir in our community for new patients,” said Doctor Cigarroa. “We are searching feverishly throughout the country in the hopes of obtaining more supplies. Given that we don’t have remdesivir, it is extremely important to do everything you can not to contract this disease at present.”

We reached out to Laredo’s health authority, Doctor Victor Trevino, and to both Laredo hospitals on the current situation.

Doctor Trevino tells us, “LMC did report that additional remdisvir would be required due to the anticipation that their supply would run out today. A STAR request has been placed by Chief Elizondo, the emergency medical coordinator, with the state of Texas. But the surge in admissions has depleted the doses sent by the state, and it does raise great concern. We are currently reaching out to our state officials and the governor for assistance in this urgent matter.”

Meanwhile, Laredo Medical Center tells us while they continue caring for patients, they too are working with Texas Health and Human Services and the Laredo COVID Command Center to secure additional supplies of remdesivir.

Doctors Hospital says they are at a critical low for remdesivir, but they too are working closely with the state and regional advisory council for a status of allocation and timeline of medicine delivery.

Together with both hospitals and Laredo’s health authority, Dr. Cigarroa urges everyone to stay home if you don’t have to be out.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Council discusses details of future detox facility

Updated: 6 hours ago
According to a council member, it will be a dual-purpose center for those who suffer with substance abuse, and also serve people who are trying to detoxify before going to a long-term facility.

News

LMC unveils germ fighting robot

Updated: 7 hours ago
This germ-zapping robot aims to destroy not only COVID-19, but bacteria and superbugs in hard to clean places.

News

City officials speak on hospital overflow

Updated: 8 hours ago
Doctor Trevino says Laredo could get pop-up tent hospitals from the state upon request. However, both hospitals are working hard to add beds since tent hospitals present a challenge.

News

UISD Superintendent discusses back to school safety protocols

Updated: 8 hours ago
The one hour conversation addressed virtual options, a combination of face-to-face and virtual, protective gear expectations, and many other issues that were brought up in an engaging Q&A format.

Latest News

News

Roadwork to cause lane closures on Jacaman

Updated: 11 hours ago
The lane on the southeast corner of Jacaman and McPherson will be closed everyday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until possibly July 14th.

News

KGNS reports three cases of COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
We are reporting three positive cases of COVID-19 within our KGNS family.

Local

City issues water boil advisory for east Laredo

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo has issued a water boil advisory for neighborhoods near Highway 359.

Local

City confirms 26th death related to COVID-19 complications

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Another local resident has lost their battle to the coronavirus making it the 26th death for our community.

Local

Border Patrol Chief retires, new chief selected

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Sector Border Patrol announced that its current chief patrol agent has retired and a new one is filling his position.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/1/20)

Updated: 21 hours ago
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 1st, 2020.