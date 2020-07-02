Local priest tests positive for COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local priest tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement released by the Diocese of Laredo, Father Jose Lucero from San Luis Rey contracted the virus.

They go on to say that a dry cough led him to get tested and informed the diocese Wednesday of his results.

Out of an abundance of caution, Father Lucero began self-quarantining even before taking the exam.

For the time being, San Luis Rey Catholic Church will temporarily close.

Parish events, as well as all public masses, will be suspended until a time the City of Laredo Health Department declares it safe to resume normal operations.

In addition, all clergy and staff at San Luis Rey will be tested for the virus.

The diocese says Father Lucero is feeling good and is self quarantining in residence at San Luis Rey Church.

