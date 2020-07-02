Advertisement

Mexican League cancels 2020 baseball season

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the local baseball team the Tecolotes will not have a 2020 season. On Wednesday, the League of Mexican Baseball made the announcement citing health and safety concerns as the reason for shutting down operations.

One of the big factors was that fans would not be allowed into stadiums because of the virus and most of the money made by owners comes from ticket sales and concessions.

Earlier this spring the league had announced they would be pushing back the start date to early August and running a short season but those plans have been benched.

Instead, for the first time in the league’s 95-year history, no baseball will be played at the highest professional level in México.

