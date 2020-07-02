More city employees reported with COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City and county services continue to be affected by the coronavirus.

Several viewers called KGNS reporting positive cases at El Metro and at the Webb County Clerk’s Office.

Richard Chamberlain, acting health director for the City of Laredo, did not confirm any new cases at El Metro.

Steve Landin, emergency coordinator for Webb County, on the other hand did confirm a positive case.

“We do have a confirmed positive case at the Webb County Clerk’s Office and we did contact trace that, sent a bunch of the co-workers and they came back negative,” said Landin. “So we did follow our procedures and have a disinfection crew come in and do that as well.”

Landin went on to say that they have had other cases at different locations as well that have been dealt with accordingly, but did not specify where.

