Tamaulipas governor tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Francisco Cabeza De Vaca says people have relaxed their safety measures, therefore the cases of positives continue to increase at an alarming rate.
MGN Online(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The governor of Tamaulipas tests positive for COVID-19.

On his social media page, Governor Francisco Cabeza De Vaca confirmed the news.

He says he will be working from home and following all the guidelines from their secretary of health.

He does say that the state of Tamaulipas is going through a difficult time with the virus.

In a recorded message, the governor says people have relaxed their safety measures, therefore the cases of positives continue to increase at an alarming rate.

This will create chaos at hospitals designated for COVID patients, and they will have to resort to temporary tents.

He also mentions that Nuevo Laredo is one of the main epicenters for the increase in cases.

