Two nursing home healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two nursing home healthcare workers test positive for the coronavirus.

According to Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino, both of the employees work at two separate nursing homes.

One of the workers lives outside of Webb County so that person will not be included in the local statistics.

Dr. Trevino says they are conducting contact tracing and infection control measures.

The plan is to add a screening questionnaire to their already strict measures.

