UISD Superintendent discusses back to school safety protocols

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two experts in their respective field took to social media to discuss what the 2020-2021 school year may look like for students, teachers and staff.

United ISD Superintendent Roberto Santos and Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa, COVID-19 physician, discussed many options that are being looked into on how to safely educate United ISD students come this August.

The one hour conversation addressed virtual options, a combination of face-to-face and virtual, protective gear expectations, and many other issues that were brought up in an engaging Q & A format.

Santos was able to answer many of the questions posed by Dr. Cigarroa, as well as questions from those listening in.

With the most pressing questions being, ‘what is the district’s priority come this fall?'

“The difference from last year to this year on the instruction is that the state is expecting us to have more rigor on the curriculum,” said Santos. “To be able to put the minutes that is required online on distance learning, and if that’s the case, and we do go in remote/virtual, then we got to meet those requirements for the state. But you’re right, safety is the issue.”

Other questions that were addressed were STARR expectations, SAT’s, athletic programs, meals for kids, attendance requirements, and educating special needs kids.

