Advertisement

LIVE: Fort Hood provides update on status of Guillen investigation

By Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Fort Hood’s senior commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, Army investigators and local law enforcement officers are providing an update on the status of the investigation into the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen during a news conference scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Thursday.

WATCH LIVE

Guillen, 20, disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22.

Partial remains were found Tuesday in the search for the missing soldier in a shallow grave along the Leon River, but officials have not confirmed the remains are hers.

Early Wednesday a soldier described as a suspect in an Army CID investigation committed suicide as Killeen police officers approached him.

Authorities arrested the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier in connection with the investigation, but did not identify her.

They have provided no information about how either may be linked to Guillen’s disappearance.

Guillen was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet was later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

Authorities returned Wednesday to the area where the remains were found, to search for additional evidence using drones and cadaver dogs.

Tim Miller of Texas Equusearch, whose volunteers searched the area where the remains were found extensively last week, said, “The search is over.”

“Crime Stories with Nancy Grace,” quoted Miller in a report Wednesday that several suspects were involved in the disappearance and that Guillen’s remains were “sealed in concrete.”

Fort Hood, Wednesday, said DNA and dental records are being used to make a positive identification of the remains.

Meanwhile the Army announced a seven-member inspector general team was sent to Fort Hood to review the post’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program.

The seven-member team is reviewing the program’s implementation, “assessing whether the command climate is supportive of soldiers reporting incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault” and “Identifying any potentially systemic issues with the SHARP program at Fort Hood, as well as any resource constraints.”

The press release did not indicate whether the review was prompted by Guillen’s disappearance.

Guillen’s family alleges Guillen was the target of sexual harassment on post.

Guillen’s sister, Mayra, during an emotional news conference Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C., said in Spanish she earlier met the man who committed suicide and said he laughed in her face when she asked about Guillen.

Family members and their attorney, are demanding answers from post officials about what happened to Guillen.

Supporters have launched petitions on change.org calling on officials to hold the Army accountable, and to close down Fort Hood altogether.

By early afternoon Thursday, each had more than 200,000 signatures.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Two nursing home healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A couple of nursing home healthcare workers test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Newscasts

LMC unveils Germ fighting robot

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Noon newscast recording

Local

City confirms 27th death related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Another patient in the Laredo/Webb County area has lost their battle to the coronavirus.

Local

City continues to offer COVID-19 relief program

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of Laredo is looking to provide assistance to those who are struggling to pay their utilities bill.

Local

Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender at a ranch in south Laredo.

Latest News

Local

City of Laredo issues travel advisory

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
With Fourth of July right around the corner, officials with the City of Laredo are asking residents to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and celebrate at home.

Local

Border Patrol foils unusual human smuggling attempt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt after they noticed two large duffel bags moving in the backseat of a vehicle.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Local hospitals face shortage of remdesivir

Updated: 8 hours ago
The drug has proven to reduce the number of days a COVID-19 patient is in the hospital, from 15 to 11 days on average, but the supply is running short.

News

Council discusses details of future detox facility

Updated: 14 hours ago
According to a council member, it will be a dual-purpose center for those who suffer with substance abuse, and also serve people who are trying to detoxify before going to a long-term facility.

News

LMC unveils germ fighting robot

Updated: 15 hours ago
This germ-zapping robot aims to destroy not only COVID-19, but bacteria and superbugs in hard to clean places.