Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender in South Laredo
Second arrest this week
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest a convicted sex offender in south Laredo.
The arrest happened on Thursday, July 2nd when agents arrested a man near the Santa Rita subdivision for illegally entering the United States.
Agents say 34-year-old Marco Antonio Vanegas-Cruz was convicted of sexual battery in Santa Clarita, California.
The Mexican National was sentenced to five years’ probation and five days confinement.
Vanegas-Cruz was criminally charged for his immigration violations and remains in U.S. Border Patrol custody pending prosecution.
