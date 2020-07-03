Advertisement

Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender in South Laredo

Second arrest this week
Marco Antonio Vanegas-Cruz
Marco Antonio Vanegas-Cruz(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest a convicted sex offender in south Laredo.

The arrest happened on Thursday, July 2nd when agents arrested a man near the Santa Rita subdivision for illegally entering the United States.

Agents say 34-year-old Marco Antonio Vanegas-Cruz was convicted of sexual battery in Santa Clarita, California.

The Mexican National was sentenced to five years’ probation and five days confinement.

Vanegas-Cruz was criminally charged for his immigration violations and remains in U.S. Border Patrol custody pending prosecution. 

