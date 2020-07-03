Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender in South Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrest a convicted sex offender in south Laredo.

The arrest happened on Thursday, July 2nd when agents arrested a man near the Santa Rita subdivision for illegally entering the United States.

Agents say 34-year-old Marco Antonio Vanegas-Cruz was convicted of sexual battery in Santa Clarita, California.

The Mexican National was sentenced to five years’ probation and five days confinement.

Vanegas-Cruz was criminally charged for his immigration violations and remains in U.S. Border Patrol custody pending prosecution.

