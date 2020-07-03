Advertisement

Border Patrol agents find 66 illegal aliens inside tractor trailer

Agents continue to foil human smuggling attempts
Border Patrol foils human smuggling attempt
Border Patrol foils human smuggling attempt(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 3, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector foiled an alleged human smuggling scheme at the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident happened on June 29th when agents encountered a white trailer at the primary inspection lane.

After utilizing a non-intrusive scan of the trailer, agents detected several anomalies within the vehicle.

The driver attempted to exit the checkpoint but was quickly stopped by agents working the area.

Agents searched the trailer and found 66 individuals who were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Brazil.

All individuals, including the U.S. citizen driver, were taken into custody. The case was turned over to Special Agents of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

