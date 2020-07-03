Advertisement

City alerting downtown residents of possible low chlorine levels

Utilities department to conduct water line flushing
File photo: Low water pressure
File photo: Low water pressure(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is alerting residents that crews will be conducting maintenance on the water lines which may cause low-water pressure.

In an effort to maintain the water quality during this time when a few businesses are open, the city’s utilities department will start flushing water lines in the downtown area by Iturbide, Farragut and the El Azteca Neighborhood.

This may result in low water pressure four up to 24 hours.

Workers will be conducting water quality tests during this time. The issue stems from low chlorine readings in the public water system in these areas that is below TCEQ standards.

The utilities department is working to bring the chlorine levels back to standard through the flushing process.

If these measures are unsuccessful, the city will issue a water boil notice no later than 6 p.m. on Friday, July 3rd.

For any questions you can call 311.

In observance of the Fourth of July holiday, all city offices will be closed today.