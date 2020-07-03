City offices closed for Fourth of July

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In observance of the Fourth of July holiday, all city offices will be closed on Friday.

Since the holiday falls on a Saturday this year, the City of Laredo has decided to honor the day on Friday.

As a result, there will not be any recycling pickup either but the landfill will remain open during its usual business hours.

All offices will resume normal operations on Monday.

