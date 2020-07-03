Advertisement

County COVID-19 testing continuing through weekend


File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are looking for a place to get tested, Webb County and the National Guard are offering free testing this weekend.

They will be at the Larga Vista Community Center on Cisneros on Saturday, July 4th from 9 in the morning to noon.

On Sunday, testing will be at the El Cenizo Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment is needed all you need to do is show up with your I.D.

