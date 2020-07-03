Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — The NCAA has put Texas A&M’s football program on probation and coach Jimbo Fisher has been given a six-month show-cause order. The Aggies were found to have violated recruiting and other rules beginning in January 2018. The NCAA says Fisher and an assistant coach had impermissible contact with a recruit. Fisher was banned from phone calls, emails and texts with prospects for nine days in January. The school was fined $5,000 and given other recruiting restrictions.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas junior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown announced Thursday he will sit out all team activities until the school starts making campus changes sought by dozens of football players and other Longhorns athletes. Those demands include renaming several buildings and a call to drop the school song “The Eyes of Texas." The athletes made the demands amid calls for racial justice following the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police. Overshown played in eight games last season.

DETROIT (AP) — Cameron Champ was added to the field in the Rocket Mortgage Classic under a modified PGA Tour policy that allows players who test positive for the coronavirus to be eligible if they had no symptoms and get two negative test results at least 24 hours apart. Champ says he does not believe he ever had COVID-19 based on what specialists have told him. The decision to let Champ play on the eve of the tournament was the latest change to an evolving plan as the tour enters its fourth week back from the pandemic-induced shutdown.

UNDATED (AP) — The coronavirus numbers are rising in Florida and across the NBA. The league says a total of 35 players and staff from the 22 teams that will take part in the rebooted season have tested positive since such checks became mandated on June 23. And statewide, Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases in a single day for the first time. All that news comes less than a week before teams begin arriving at the Disney complex near Orlando.

UNDATED (AP) — Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward was meeting with his entire team before the start of MLB's unprecedented summer training camp. This time it was on Zoom instead of in person like before spring training 4 1/2 months ago. The New York Mets will resume practice with 60-year-old hitting coach Chili Davis working with hitters remotely instead of at Citi Field. Weights and exercise equipment are set up in the concourse under the seats at Fenway Park. Things certainly are different for baseball’s resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic. Camps are opening three weeks before the start of a 60-game regular season.