Advertisement

Home Depot modifies rope sales after nooses found in stores

Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.
Home Depot is modifying rope sales after nooses were found in stores.(CNN)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Home Depot is changing its rope sales practices after nooses were found hanging in one of its North Carolina stores.

Home Depot released a statement saying it is “appalled and disturbed” by the incident.

It is the latest in a series of similar incidents at its stores in the recent years.

The company has now decided to sell shorter, pre-cut lengths of rope instead of rope wrapped on large spools.

Nooses are widely regarded as a threatening symbol of racism and hatred and it is particularly relevant as businesses and institutions across the country are currently engaged in conversations around systemic racism.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

News

Local clinic gives insight on COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
Our Ruben Villarreal visited Urgent Care to learn more about different kinds of testing available to the public.

News

Outbreak of COVID-19 in local nursing home

Updated: 1 hours ago
A nursing home is under strict quarantine as 39 additional seniors who live inside the home and 4 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Local hospital ICU’s at capacity with COVID-19 patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Trevino also said as of Thursday morning, Doctors Hospital had more ventilators available than Laredo Medical Center, but a request has been made with the state for more equipment.

Latest News

News

Keep Texas Moving seeks to spur economic recovery

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new coalition launches in Laredo that advocates for new investment to improve roads, create jobs, and spur economic recovery.

News

UISD superintendent plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
The health and safety of students, teachers, and staff is UISD’s top priority, so remote learning is something they have their sights on.

Coronavirus

How California went from success story to virus hot spot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
Heading into Memorial Day weekend, California's mood was celebratory. The state had avoided dire predictions of a coronavirus surge, hospitalizations were starting to decline and restaurants and most other businesses had reopened.

National

FedEx asks Washington Redskins to change team name

Updated: 5 hours ago
Memphis-based FedEx is joining a growing list of organizations to ask the Washington Redskins to change its name.

National

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier was bludgeoned to death, dismembered, burned

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A chilling affidavit released late Thursday afternoon says Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer and that her body was later dismembered and burned.

National

AP Source: NFL to play Black anthem before national anthem

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer
“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” is traditionally known as the Black anthem.