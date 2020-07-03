Advertisement

Keep Texas Moving seeks to spur economic recovery

A new coalition launches in Laredo that advocates for new investment to improve roads, create jobs, and spur economic recovery.
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new coalition launches in Laredo that advocates for new investment to improve roads, create jobs, and spur economic recovery.

On Wednesday, Webb County and south Texas business leaders joined the Texas Association of Business for the Laredo launch of Keep Texas Moving.

The coalition says because of COVID-19 and drop in energy prices, all of the TxDot primary funding sources are currently suffering, including oil severance taxes, motor vehicle sales taxes, and gasoline tax revenues.

The group aims to bring together the private and public sector.

They say the coalition aims to welcome private dollars to fund large urban roadways and free up traditional tax dollars for south Texas.

Money that would in turn go to rural or energy road projects or for critical health care, public education, or emergency preparedness needs.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Outbreak of COVID-19 in local nursing home

Updated: seconds ago
A nursing home is under strict quarantine as 39 additional seniors who live inside the home and 4 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Local hospital ICU’s at capacity with COVID-19 patients

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Dr. Trevino also said as of Thursday morning, Doctors Hospital had more ventilators available than Laredo Medical Center, but a request has been made with the state for more equipment.

News

UISD superintendent plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
The health and safety of students, teachers, and staff is UISD’s top priority, so remote learning is something they have their sights on.

News

More city employees reported with COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
Steve Landin has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at the Webb County Clerk’s Office.

Latest News

News

Local priest tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
Parish events, as well as all public masses, will be suspended until a time the City of Laredo Health Department declares it safe to resume normal operations.

News

Governor Abbott declares face coverings now required

Updated: 7 hours ago
All residents throughout the state will now be required to use a face covering while out in public in an executive order handed down by Governor Greg Abbott.

Sports

Mexican League cancels 2020 baseball season

Updated: 8 hours ago
10p newscast recording

News

Tamaulipas governor tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
Governor Francisco Cabeza De Vaca says people have relaxed their safety measures, therefore the cases of positives continue to increase at an alarming rate.

Newscasts

Local hospitals face shortage of remdesivir

Updated: 8 hours ago
10p newscast recording

Local

Two nursing home healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A couple of nursing home healthcare workers test positive for the novel coronavirus.