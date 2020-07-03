Keep Texas Moving seeks to spur economic recovery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new coalition launches in Laredo that advocates for new investment to improve roads, create jobs, and spur economic recovery.

On Wednesday, Webb County and south Texas business leaders joined the Texas Association of Business for the Laredo launch of Keep Texas Moving.

The coalition says because of COVID-19 and drop in energy prices, all of the TxDot primary funding sources are currently suffering, including oil severance taxes, motor vehicle sales taxes, and gasoline tax revenues.

The group aims to bring together the private and public sector.

They say the coalition aims to welcome private dollars to fund large urban roadways and free up traditional tax dollars for south Texas.

Money that would in turn go to rural or energy road projects or for critical health care, public education, or emergency preparedness needs.

