Local clinic gives insight on COVID-19 testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - When the first cases of coronavirus were reported in Laredo in March, testing was limited.

Since then, testing has increased and if you don’t get a chance to take advantage of the free testing being offered, there are several urgent care clinics and free standing ER’s offering the coronavirus test.

KGNS’s Ruben Villarreal visited Urgent Care on Del Mar, but before you go to any location, make sure to find out if they take insurance or if there’s a charge before you go.

Ruben asked Veronica Procasky, a registered nurse, what kind of test they were offering.

”We’re doing the PCR test which is the CDC recommended test for diagnosing COVID-19, and then we are also doing a rapid antigen test which is approved for emergency use by the FDA, and that provides results in 15 minutes... but that’s just a presumptive test so it needs to be confirmed with the PCR test if it’s positive,” said Veronica.

This particular clinic has been testing between fifty and a hundred people per day, so Ruben asked Veronica if she had any observations or had noticed any patterns about the people that were coming in.

“I’ve noticed in the workplace with the exposures, it generally is when people are working side by side, having lunches together without their masks on, a handful of those tend to test positive that have had close contact, but not all. And then in the families, it’s when they’re caring for someone or a small children get it from their parents. So family contacts, workplace exposures, those are the patterns we’re seeing, for the most part, but then there’s those that have gone out to a restaurant and they had no contact and that’s a small percentage of the patients.”

Ruben decided to take the test for himself. The test that he took required a nasal swab. According to him, it didn’t hurt but it is very uncomfortable.

Other clinics offer a blood test so before you visit that location, make sure you find out if you don’t want to do the nasal swab and if they offer the blood test instead.

Luckily, Ruben’s result was negative. But keep in mind, every time we leave the house and go somewhere, we potentially expose ourself to the coronavirus.

So stay home when you can, wear your mask or face covering, social distance, and always sanitize.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.