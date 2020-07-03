Local hospital ICU’s at capacity with COVID-19 patients

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City officials took to the web to discuss the very latest developments in regards to COVID-19 in our community.

With an emphasis placed on the overwhelming numbers of COVID patients currently in the ICU’s at Laredo Medical Center and Doctors Hospital, Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino laid out Thursday’s numbers in detail, saying both hospitals are at capacity with ICU patients.

“We are working intensively with the hospitals to free up beds because frankly we are completely full and short of staff. An overflow plan has been initiated by Chief Elizondo with assistance from Senator Zaffirini’s office and the state and we will be receiving additional staff and reinforcement shortly.”

As of Thursday morning, Dr. Trevino reported 20 patients in the ICU at Laredo Medical Center with 11 on ventilators. He said their capacity is 20.

In a non-ICU COVID unit, Trevino reported 20 patients with a capacity of 20. In a separate non-ICU COVID unit a total of 10 patients, with a capacity of ten.

He said one patient was waiting in the ER for a room.

Meanwhile at Doctors Hospital, Trevino says their ICU COVID unit had 10 patients with 7 of those on ventilators. Their capacity is 14.

In a non-ICU COVID unit, they have 30 patients and that capacity is 30. In a separate unit used as a COVID overflow, they have 4 patients with a capacity of 4.

They too reported one COVID patient in the emergency room waiting on a room.

Dr. Trevino went on to say he has been in contact with Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa and the team of COVID physicians who say they are working on discharging COVID patients who are well enough to recover at home.

This would allow rooms to open in the ICU and non-ICU units that could allow more patients to be admitted.

Dr. Trevino also said as of Thursday morning, Doctors Hospital had more ventilators available than Laredo Medical Center, but a request has been made with the state for more equipment.

