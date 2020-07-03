Advertisement

Local hospital ICU’s at capacity with COVID-19 patients

Dr. Trevino also said as of Thursday morning, Doctors Hospital had more ventilators available than Laredo Medical Center, but a request has been made with the state for more equipment.
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City officials took to the web to discuss the very latest developments in regards to COVID-19 in our community.

With an emphasis placed on the overwhelming numbers of COVID patients currently in the ICU’s at Laredo Medical Center and Doctors Hospital, Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino laid out Thursday’s numbers in detail, saying both hospitals are at capacity with ICU patients.

“We are working intensively with the hospitals to free up beds because frankly we are completely full and short of staff. An overflow plan has been initiated by Chief Elizondo with assistance from Senator Zaffirini’s office and the state and we will be receiving additional staff and reinforcement shortly.”

As of Thursday morning, Dr. Trevino reported 20 patients in the ICU at Laredo Medical Center with 11 on ventilators. He said their capacity is 20.

In a non-ICU COVID unit, Trevino reported 20 patients with a capacity of 20. In a separate non-ICU COVID unit a total of 10 patients, with a capacity of ten.

He said one patient was waiting in the ER for a room.

Meanwhile at Doctors Hospital, Trevino says their ICU COVID unit had 10 patients with 7 of those on ventilators. Their capacity is 14.

In a non-ICU COVID unit, they have 30 patients and that capacity is 30. In a separate unit used as a COVID overflow, they have 4 patients with a capacity of 4.

They too reported one COVID patient in the emergency room waiting on a room.

Dr. Trevino went on to say he has been in contact with Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa and the team of COVID physicians who say they are working on discharging COVID patients who are well enough to recover at home.

This would allow rooms to open in the ICU and non-ICU units that could allow more patients to be admitted.

Latest News

News

Outbreak of COVID-19 in local nursing home

Updated: moments ago
A nursing home is under strict quarantine as 39 additional seniors who live inside the home and 4 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Keep Texas Moving seeks to spur economic recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago
A new coalition launches in Laredo that advocates for new investment to improve roads, create jobs, and spur economic recovery.

News

UISD superintendent plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
The health and safety of students, teachers, and staff is UISD’s top priority, so remote learning is something they have their sights on.

News

More city employees reported with COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
Steve Landin has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at the Webb County Clerk’s Office.

Latest News

News

Local priest tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
Parish events, as well as all public masses, will be suspended until a time the City of Laredo Health Department declares it safe to resume normal operations.

News

Governor Abbott declares face coverings now required

Updated: 7 hours ago
All residents throughout the state will now be required to use a face covering while out in public in an executive order handed down by Governor Greg Abbott.

Sports

Mexican League cancels 2020 baseball season

Updated: 8 hours ago
10p newscast recording

News

Tamaulipas governor tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
Governor Francisco Cabeza De Vaca says people have relaxed their safety measures, therefore the cases of positives continue to increase at an alarming rate.

Newscasts

Local hospitals face shortage of remdesivir

Updated: 8 hours ago
10p newscast recording

Local

Two nursing home healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A couple of nursing home healthcare workers test positive for the novel coronavirus.