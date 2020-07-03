Advertisement

Long lines at Bridge two causing traffic congestion

Expect long delays
Traffic at International Bridge Two
Traffic at International Bridge Two(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you are traveling to Mexico on Bridge Two, there is a bit of traffic congestion that may cause some delays.

Despite the rise in coronavirus cases, travelers are heading into Mexico through the Juarez Lincoln Bridge.

Authorities say bridge officials are inspecting every vehicle that is heading into Mexico regarding COVID-19 protocols.

Long lines of vehicles can be seen backed up for miles; as a result, some people have been sent back to the U.S.

According to the Laredo Police Department these delays are backed up on I-35 south up to Coke Street.

Authorities are asking travelers to expect long delays and to drive with caution.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

UISD superintendent plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 51 minutes ago
10p newscast recording

Local

Border Patrol agents find 66 illegal aliens inside tractor trailer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Border Patrol agents continue to prevent the flow of illegal immigration.

Local

Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender in South Laredo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector arrest another Mexican National who was convicted of a sex crime.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

Latest News

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/3/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 3rd, 2020.

Local

City alerting downtown residents of possible low chlorine levels

Updated: 4 hours ago
The City of Laredo is alerting residents that crews will be conducting maintenance on the water lines which may cause low-water pressure.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Newscasts

6 KGNS News Today

Updated: 5 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

5 KGNS News Today

Updated: 5 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Newscasts

4 KGNS News Today

Updated: 5 hours ago
6a newscast recording