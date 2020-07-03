Long lines at Bridge two causing traffic congestion

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you are traveling to Mexico on Bridge Two, there is a bit of traffic congestion that may cause some delays.

Despite the rise in coronavirus cases, travelers are heading into Mexico through the Juarez Lincoln Bridge.

Authorities say bridge officials are inspecting every vehicle that is heading into Mexico regarding COVID-19 protocols.

Long lines of vehicles can be seen backed up for miles; as a result, some people have been sent back to the U.S.

According to the Laredo Police Department these delays are backed up on I-35 south up to Coke Street.

Authorities are asking travelers to expect long delays and to drive with caution.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.