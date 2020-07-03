Advertisement

Outbreak of COVID-19 in local nursing home

A nursing home is under strict quarantine as 39 additional seniors who live inside the home and 4 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City officials confirm that the latest COVID-19 death was a resident from a local nursing home.

Now that nursing home is under strict quarantine as 39 additional seniors who live inside the home, and 4 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino, until all family members are contacted they will not be releasing the name of that nursing home to the public.

“The process of informing the patient and families has begun since last night and I ask the families to stay in contact with the nursing home when contacted, and once informed, please do not release the name of the nursing home until we can continue to inform every known family member first and so the Health Department can continue their infection control testing, and in accordance to the quarantine order, the police department will also be on site to secure the area.”

When asked what may have caused the outbreak, Dr. Trevino says it more than likely was caused by an outside source.

He goes on to say ambulances will be used to transport patients to other facilities if needed.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local hospital ICU’s at capacity with COVID-19 patients

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Dr. Trevino also said as of Thursday morning, Doctors Hospital had more ventilators available than Laredo Medical Center, but a request has been made with the state for more equipment.

News

Keep Texas Moving seeks to spur economic recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago
A new coalition launches in Laredo that advocates for new investment to improve roads, create jobs, and spur economic recovery.

News

UISD superintendent plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
The health and safety of students, teachers, and staff is UISD’s top priority, so remote learning is something they have their sights on.

News

More city employees reported with COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
Steve Landin has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at the Webb County Clerk’s Office.

Latest News

News

Local priest tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
Parish events, as well as all public masses, will be suspended until a time the City of Laredo Health Department declares it safe to resume normal operations.

News

Governor Abbott declares face coverings now required

Updated: 7 hours ago
All residents throughout the state will now be required to use a face covering while out in public in an executive order handed down by Governor Greg Abbott.

Sports

Mexican League cancels 2020 baseball season

Updated: 8 hours ago
10p newscast recording

News

Tamaulipas governor tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
Governor Francisco Cabeza De Vaca says people have relaxed their safety measures, therefore the cases of positives continue to increase at an alarming rate.

Newscasts

Local hospitals face shortage of remdesivir

Updated: 8 hours ago
10p newscast recording

Local

Two nursing home healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A couple of nursing home healthcare workers test positive for the novel coronavirus.