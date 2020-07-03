Outbreak of COVID-19 in local nursing home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City officials confirm that the latest COVID-19 death was a resident from a local nursing home.

Now that nursing home is under strict quarantine as 39 additional seniors who live inside the home, and 4 staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino, until all family members are contacted they will not be releasing the name of that nursing home to the public.

“The process of informing the patient and families has begun since last night and I ask the families to stay in contact with the nursing home when contacted, and once informed, please do not release the name of the nursing home until we can continue to inform every known family member first and so the Health Department can continue their infection control testing, and in accordance to the quarantine order, the police department will also be on site to secure the area.”

When asked what may have caused the outbreak, Dr. Trevino says it more than likely was caused by an outside source.

He goes on to say ambulances will be used to transport patients to other facilities if needed.

