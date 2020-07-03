This is love in America!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Get ready to celebrate the Red, White and Blue this weekend with very hot and sunny conditions!

On Friday, we will start out hot and humid in the upper 70s with overcast skies but the feels like temperature is going to be well over 80 degrees. By the afternoon hours we are expecting to see a high of about 101 degrees but of course heat index is going to feel a lot hotter.

Then on Saturday, which is Independence Day we are going to see hot and humid sunny conditions once again in the triple digits and it’s only going to get hotter from there.

On Sunday expect a high of 105 which is possibly the hottest we have been in quite a while.

On Monday and Tuesday we are expecting to drop to the low hundreds but of course it’s still going to be hot and humid.

Keep in mind we are in the dog days of summer so try your best to beat the heat by staying indoors, and staying hydrated.

