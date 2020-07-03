UISD superintendent plans for upcoming school year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As we move further into this new reality of living with a pandemic, the next great challenge our community will face is what will happen when it’s time to go back to school.

One local district superintendent speaks on the challenges they face as they try to figure out the best solution to keep students, teachers, and staff safe.

United ISD Superintendent Roberto Santos sat down with local Doctor Ricardo Cigarroa to explain where the district stands on educating students and protecting teachers and staff while the novel coronavirus still rages on.

“We’re not going to have 44,000 students come in,” said Santos. “That’s for darn sure, and even if they did there’s no way physically in our buildings that we’d be able to accommodate keeping six feet apart. We can’t do that, so that’s totally out.”

The health and safety of students, teachers, and staff is UISD’s top priority.

So, remote learning is something they have their sights on.

“Almost 75 percent of our parents want to do remote, and obviously I stand by looking out for students safety and definitely our staff do, and that’s what we’re looking at.”

This method has some challenges, however, such as the rigorous curriculum the state will be requiring.

“One of the things that concerns us is number one, it’s really that they’re going to bring back the state test. I think right now our students and our parents and staff, I don’t think our concentration is taking the state test, ours is safety.”

Ensuring student attendance:

“If we are a totally remote, students have to be engaged. They don’t have to be engaged the whole 7, 8 hours but they’ve got to be engaged when we take roll.”

Since the district provides Chromebooks to students, another issue is the lack of internet access.

“We’re looking at buying what’s called ‘wifi individual,’ especially for the students who can’t or don’t have access to the internet.”

They discussed, of course, how to educate students with special needs, an issue district is still trying to figure out.

“How do we take care of those particular students, because do we give parents an option to bring them to school, or again distant learning? And some of the special needs students need someone there will them all the time, but we’re looking at that. How we can accommodate those students and provide the best education that we can for them.”

Campuses will require face coverings, social distancing, and temperature checks.

If some students were to return, Santos says they have protocols in place.

“If we do have face to face, we’re getting some plexiglass to put in some areas, a barrier to be able to help students who are returning to desks at this point in time to make sure there’s distance in between. Some rooms are small, but we can probably put 9, 10 students.”

Santos says they are working closely with Laredo ISD to ensure they have a safe plan in place for all Laredo students.

When it comes to a positive student or teacher coming back positive, Santos says the person will go under quarantine and anyone that was around them will be tested.

If they do go completely remote, a question was asked about auxiliary staff like bus drivers.

Santos ensures that they will not let anyone become unemployed and will find something for them to do.

