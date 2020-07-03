Advertisement

Zapata County Commissioners issue new coronavirus restrictions

Preventing the spread the spread of COVID-19
Zapata County
Zapata County(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In an effort to the prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Zapata County Commissioners have passed new restrictions to keep its residents safe.

Starting on Friday, July 3rd, Zapata will be under a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. however, essential travel will be allowed.

Gatherings of ten people or more at public or private locations is also prohibited and violators can receive a fine of up to $250.

Public parks, picnic areas and public facilities will also be closed but running trails will still be open.

Amusement centers can only operate between the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. but these businesses cannot allow smoking and masks must be warn by patrons and employees at all times.

All businesses must require patrons and employees to wear a mask at all times and must operate at a maximum of 50 percent capacity.

Violation of this order. may result in a fine of up to $1,000.

