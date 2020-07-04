Health authority updates on nursing home outbreak

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Doctor Victor Trevino confirmed that Regent Care Nursing Home on McPherson is the nursing home that is currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

This outbreak has already taken one life.

Furthermore, since reporting the outbreak on Thursday, there are now more people inside the nursing home who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Thursday the number of seniors inside infected was 39, with 4 direct staff members testing positive for a total of 43 people.

An additional resident was also positive, but the woman passed away at Doctors Hospital.

On Friday, Trevino says the total number of positives inside the home has gone up to 58. Of those, the number of residents still remain at 39, but infected staff members are now at 16, while ancillary staff members are at 3.

Dr. Trevino says they are currently looking into how the outbreak began.

