Advertisement

Health authority updates on nursing home outbreak

Doctor Victor Trevino confirmed that Regent Care Nursing Home on McPherson is the nursing home that is currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Doctor Victor Trevino confirmed that Regent Care Nursing Home on McPherson is the nursing home that is currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

This outbreak has already taken one life.

Furthermore, since reporting the outbreak on Thursday, there are now more people inside the nursing home who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Thursday the number of seniors inside infected was 39, with 4 direct staff members testing positive for a total of 43 people.

An additional resident was also positive, but the woman passed away at Doctors Hospital.

On Friday, Trevino says the total number of positives inside the home has gone up to 58. Of those, the number of residents still remain at 39, but infected staff members are now at 16, while ancillary staff members are at 3.

Dr. Trevino says they are currently looking into how the outbreak began.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local residents ask community to honor deceased Fort Hood soldier

Updated: moments ago
Here at home, a Facebook page created by three friends is asking the community for help in honoring Vanessa Guillen in many possible ways, such as placing a yellow ribbon outside your house or changing your porch light to a different color.

News

County COVID-19 testing continuing through weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
If you are looking for a place to get tested, Webb County and the National Guard are offering free testing this weekend.

Local

Zapata County Commissioners issue new coronavirus restrictions

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
In an effort to the prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Zapata County Commissioners have passed new restrictions to keep its residents safe.

Local

Long lines at Bridge two causing traffic congestion

Updated: 8 hours ago
Due to the heightened awareness of the coronavirus , there is a large amount of traffic at International bridge two.

Latest News

Local

UISD superintendent plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 8 hours ago
10p newscast recording

Local

Border Patrol agents find 66 illegal aliens inside tractor trailer

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Border Patrol agents continue to prevent the flow of illegal immigration.

Local

Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender in South Laredo

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector arrest another Mexican National who was convicted of a sex crime.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/3/20)

Updated: 12 hours ago
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 3rd, 2020.

Local

City alerting downtown residents of possible low chlorine levels

Updated: 12 hours ago
The City of Laredo is alerting residents that crews will be conducting maintenance on the water lines which may cause low-water pressure.