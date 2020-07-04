Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have opened their summer camp in their new home. Their first official workout in their new stadium with a retractable roof came three weeks before they expect to finally play a game there. It was nearly four months after the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to major league spring training. Left-hander Brett Martin was away from the team after he tested positive for COVID-19 during intake testing this week. Martin was already at higher risk because he has Type 1 diabetes. The pitcher had some mild symptoms with congestion and fatigue.

HOUSTON (AP) — Gerrit Cole’s departure to join the New York Yankees in free agency left a gaping hole in Houston’s rotation entering the season. The Astros hope the return of Lance McCullers will help lessen the blow. The 26-year-old McCullers is healthy and ready to go after missing last season following Tommy John surgery.

UNDATED (AP) — Plenty of aches and pains around the NBA have healed in the almost-four-month span since the league had to suspend its season because of the pandemic. That means the 22 teams that will be arriving at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida next week should be coming in with mostly healthy rosters. Keeping players healthy once they get to Disney will be another challenge, as workloads ramp up quickly for the July 30 resumption of games. But least at the start of camps, rosters will be deeper than they were when the league shut down on March 11.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas junior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown announced Thursday he will sit out all team activities until the school starts making campus changes sought by dozens of football players and other Longhorns athletes. Those demands include renaming several buildings and a call to drop the school song “The Eyes of Texas." The athletes made the demands amid calls for racial justice following the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police. Overshown played in eight games last season.