Advertisement

Laredo police sends message to public before Independence Day

Laredo police is sending out a clear messaging asking people to follow safety measures like socially distancing, staying at home, and wearing their face masks during the Fourth of July weekend.
July 4th
July 4th(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As Independence Day is right around the corner, city officials continue to urge people to be compliant with what we consider this new norm.

City officials say keeping your distance is a good way to celebrate, as well as keeping away from the streets.

Laredo police is sending out a clear messaging asking people to follow safety measures like socially distancing, staying at home, and wearing their face masks during the Fourth of July weekend.

On Thursday, Governor Abbott enforced face coverings at any public place and the ability for city officials to put limitations on gatherings to not be larger than 10 people due to the quick rise in cases.

This comes after Texas reported its highest case increase of more than eight thousand in one day on Wednesday.

A local travel advisory for non-essential travel has been issued and curfew is still in place.

This year has been different than all the others. The typical Fourth of July activities like grilling out and getting together are allowed, as long as it is done with people from your own household.

City officials are concerned that Fourth of July activities will cause another spike in cases and urge us to protect ourselves and the community by following these orders.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Group asks community to honor deceased Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here at home, a Facebook page created by three friends is asking the community for help in honoring Vanessa Guillen in many possible ways, such as placing a yellow ribbon outside your house or changing your porch light to a different color.

News

Health authority updates on nursing home outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
Doctor Victor Trevino confirmed that Regent Care Nursing Home on McPherson is the nursing home that is currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

News

County COVID-19 testing continuing through weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
If you are looking for a place to get tested, Webb County and the National Guard are offering free testing this weekend.

Local

Zapata County Commissioners issue new coronavirus restrictions

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
In an effort to the prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Zapata County Commissioners have passed new restrictions to keep its residents safe.

Latest News

Local

Long lines at Bridge two causing traffic congestion

Updated: 9 hours ago
Due to the heightened awareness of the coronavirus , there is a large amount of traffic at International bridge two.

Local

UISD superintendent plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 9 hours ago
10p newscast recording

Local

Border Patrol agents find 66 illegal aliens inside tractor trailer

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Border Patrol agents continue to prevent the flow of illegal immigration.

Local

Border Patrol agents arrest convicted sex offender in South Laredo

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector arrest another Mexican National who was convicted of a sex crime.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

Newscasts

KGNS News Today (7/3/20)

Updated: 14 hours ago
This is the full KGNS News Today show for July 3rd, 2020.