Laredo police sends message to public before Independence Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As Independence Day is right around the corner, city officials continue to urge people to be compliant with what we consider this new norm.

City officials say keeping your distance is a good way to celebrate, as well as keeping away from the streets.

Laredo police is sending out a clear messaging asking people to follow safety measures like socially distancing, staying at home, and wearing their face masks during the Fourth of July weekend.

On Thursday, Governor Abbott enforced face coverings at any public place and the ability for city officials to put limitations on gatherings to not be larger than 10 people due to the quick rise in cases.

This comes after Texas reported its highest case increase of more than eight thousand in one day on Wednesday.

A local travel advisory for non-essential travel has been issued and curfew is still in place.

This year has been different than all the others. The typical Fourth of July activities like grilling out and getting together are allowed, as long as it is done with people from your own household.

City officials are concerned that Fourth of July activities will cause another spike in cases and urge us to protect ourselves and the community by following these orders.

