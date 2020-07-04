Group asks community to honor deceased Fort Hood soldier

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials are releasing more disturbing details on what happened to Vanessa Guillen, a Fort Hood soldier who was reported missing in April and a few weeks later, after remains were found in a shallow grave, her family says they belong to Guillen.

Memorials have been set up across the country for Guillen and here at home, a local group is doing just that.

A Texas woman has been charged with helping to mutilate and dispose of the body of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

After weeks of emotional pleas by the family, Vanessa’s disappearance has shocked many.

Here at home, a Facebook page created by three friends is asking the community for help in honoring Vanessa.

#IAmVanessaGuillen, a hashtag shared by millions.

“She deserves respect. Look, Fort Hood didn’t give it to her, I want Fort Hood Army Base to be shutdown.”

Because of the Guillen family’s emotional pleas, many took part in her search and shared her picture on social media.

“I would like the help from the community of Laredo to join in this organization and have a moment of silence for Vanessa Guillen and her family,”said Jennifer Fanelle. “To pay respect and acknowledge that this is not right.”

Jennifer Fanelle and two friends have created the Facebook page “Laredo for Vanessa Guillen.”

They have one plea....

“On July 4th at 1 p.m., wherever you may be, either at your job or the comfort of your own home or anywhere... take a moment of silence, one minute, that’s all I’m asking. One minute for the Guillen family, for Vanessa Guillen.”

Guillen went missing on April 22nd and remains were found June 30th by the Leon River.

Although the remains have not been positively identified, Guillen’s family says they are her.

Fanelle says through the page that they would love for people to unite and post their support for Vanessa’s family.

“We would love everybody to join and post thoughts or prayers. Anything that would be positive towards the family and towards Vanessa Guillen.”

Before her disappearance, Guillen confided in her family about being sexually assaulted on post. Fort Hood officials said they were not aware of any reports but the investigation is still ongoing.

“Let them know that the community of Laredo acknowledged it and had 100 percent support from Laredo, Texas,” said Fanelle.

The group says there are other ways you could show your support, like placing a yellow ribbon outside your house or changing your porch light to a different color.

Just a small way of showing a big support for Vanessa Guillen.

Authorities on Thursday released the names of two suspects, including a Fort Hood soldier who died Wednesday of a self-inflected gunshot wound after both were tied to the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen.

U.S. Army officials at Fort Hood identified the soldier as 20-year-old Aaron David Robinson of Illinois.

Hours later, United States Department of Justice officials identified the second suspect as Cecily Anne Aguilar, a Killeen resident.

