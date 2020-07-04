Associated Press Texas Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 04.

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 CANCELED: H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks - CANCELED: H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks, free firework display and performance by the Austin Symphony * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park, 800 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX

Weblinks: http://www.austinsymphony.org/, https://twitter.com/AustinSymphony

Contacts: Roadway Productions, info@roadwayevents.com, 1 512 441 9015

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 Willie Nelson annual Fourth of July Picnic goes online - Willie Nelson's 47th annual Fourth of July Picnic takes place virtually, featuring live performances and a concert film exploring the history of the event, and plans for the future. Lineup includes Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Margo Price, Steve Earle, Kurt Vile, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and Particle Kid

Weblinks: http://willienelson.com/, https://twitter.com/willienelson

Contacts: Elaine Schock, Shock Ink, elaine@shockink.com, 1 818 932 0001

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 Independence Day - Independence Day, aka 4th of July - public holiday celebrating the adoption on this date in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence, which was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson and announced the secession from the British Empire of the 13 American colonies then at war with Great Britain

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 04 - Sunday, Jul. 05 The Alamo hosts 4th of July Virtual Celebration - The Alamo hosts 4th of July Virtual Celebration, featuring history talks, patriotic musical performances by Alamo Living Historians and Fort Sam Houston's 323d Army Band, militia drills, and a firing demonstration

Weblinks: https://www.thealamo.org/index.html

Contacts: Kevin Femmel, Alamo Trust, kfemmel@thealamo.org, 1 210 225 1391, 1 210 836 8616

Link: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialAlamo/?utm_source=San+Antonio+Media&utm_campaign=4d4f350759-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_homespun_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_1f2b90f7ea-4d4f350759-194468805

--------------------

--------------------

Monday, Jul. 06 - Friday, Jul. 10 92nd Texas Future Farmers of America Association State Convention, held virtually - 92nd Texas Future Farmers of America Association State Convention * Taking place virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: https://www.texasffa.org/, https://twitter.com/texasffa

Contacts: Texas FFA Association, TxFFA@TexasFFA.org, 1 512 480 8045