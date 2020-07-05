Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

DALLAS (AP) — Leaders in two of Texas’ biggest cities are calling on the governor to empower local governments to order residents to stay home as the state’s continued surge in confirmed cases of the coronavirus tests hospital capacity. Austin Mayor Steve Adler tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that he wants Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott to return control to local governments. He says hospitals are facing a crisis. In the Houston area, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says a stay-at-home order is needed. Both are Democrats. The state says a record 8,181 Texans with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department says a 21-year-old soldier has died in a vehicle accident while serving in Afghanistan. Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, from San Antonio, Texas, died as the result of a vehicle rollover accident on Friday in Farah, Afghanistan. The incident is under investigation. Ibarria was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York.

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police in a Dallas suburb say they shot and killed a man after he reportedly shot his wife and opened fire on the officers. Irving police say they responded to a call before 10 a.m. Saturday from a woman who said her husband shot her. Officers found the man in the backyard of a neighboring property. Police say they announced themselves while entering the backyard, and then both the man and the officers began shooting. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital. The officers were not hurt. An investigation is ongoing.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A conservative power broker told Texas’ governor to have National Guard troops “shoot to kill” amid protests last month against racial injustice and police brutality. The Texas Tribune reports that Steve Hotze left that message in a voicemail to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's chief of staff on the weekend of June 6. Hotze acknowledged the comment in a Facebook post Saturday, writing “it’s not about race." Republican Sen. John Cornyn called the voicemail “absolutely disgusting and reprehensible.” Abbott’s office declined to comment to the Tribune and did not immediately respond to a public records request for the voicemail.